Letter: Lantern ceremony suited to Memorial Day

Traditions are wonderful occasions to remember the many peoples in our lives who have contributed and sacrificed so very much for subsequent generations to enjoy all that we have come to enjoy.

Memorial Day was originally established to honor soldiers in the Civil War, and it honored all the American soldiers — both North and South ("Lantern floating better suited to July or August," Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 4).

And yes, lantern-floating ceremonies by Buddhist temples may have also had origins related to Japanese Obon observances. The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony also celebrates all lives — past, present and future — and, as such, well honors those serving America, helping to preserve our lives and values, well in keeping in the spirit of our Memorial Day.

Sam Hashimoto
Mililani