Labor conflict in Hawaii’s shipping industry playing out at Legislature
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, tugboats Piilani, front, and Tiger22 guide a Navy auxiliary vessel out of Honolulu Harbor.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Proposed state legislation would require tug-and-barge operators to hire local stevedore companies for operations. Above, the Haleakala barge is seen Thursday outside of Honolulu Harbor.
-
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Lurline barge, left, was moored while the Henry Sause tugboat, right, sailed by Thursday at Honolulu Pier.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree