Waitlists grow for Hawaii’s long-term care facilities
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
“The solutions to the workforce problem are not instantaneous. They’re foundational and fundamental issues that have to be resolved.”
Wesley Lo
CEO, Ohana Pacific Health
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s chronic long-term care staffing shortage fuels the lack of available beds at long-term care facilities, a longtime problem in Hawaii that directly impacts part of the reason why hospitals remain full. Top, certified nursing assistant Abygail Hall tended to a patient Thursday at The Villas nursing home in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Long-term care facilities didn’t get FEMA funding during the height of the pandemic, and certified nurse aides are more in demand now than ever. CNA Nicefora Larobis, right, assisted a patient Thursday at The Villas nursing home in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, certified nursing assistant Nicefora Larobis helped a Villas nursing home patient get out of a wheelchair.