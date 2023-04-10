comscore Waitlists grow for Hawaii’s long-term care facilities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waitlists grow for Hawaii’s long-term care facilities

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  STAR-ADVERTISER "The solutions to the workforce problem are not instantaneous. They're foundational and fundamental issues that have to be resolved." Wesley Lo CEO, Ohana Pacific Health

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    “The solutions to the workforce problem are not instantaneous. They’re foundational and fundamental issues that have to be resolved.”

    Wesley Lo

    CEO, Ohana Pacific Health

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii's chronic long-term care staffing shortage fuels the lack of available beds at long-term care facilities, a longtime problem in Hawaii that directly impacts part of the reason why hospitals remain full. Top, certified nursing assistant Abygail Hall tended to a patient Thursday at The Villas nursing home in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s chronic long-term care staffing shortage fuels the lack of available beds at long-term care facilities, a longtime problem in Hawaii that directly impacts part of the reason why hospitals remain full. Top, certified nursing assistant Abygail Hall tended to a patient Thursday at The Villas nursing home in Honolulu.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Long-term care facilities didn't get FEMA funding during the height of the pandemic, and certified nurse aides are more in demand now than ever. CNA Nicefora Larobis, right, assisted a patient Thursday at The Villas nursing home in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Long-term care facilities didn’t get FEMA funding during the height of the pandemic, and certified nurse aides are more in demand now than ever. CNA Nicefora Larobis, right, assisted a patient Thursday at The Villas nursing home in Honolulu.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, certified nursing assistant Nicefora Larobis helped a Villas nursing home patient get out of a wheelchair.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, certified nursing assistant Nicefora Larobis helped a Villas nursing home patient get out of a wheelchair.

More than 700 days, or more than two years. That’s how long a patient at one of Oahu’s hospitals has been waiting to be admitted to a long-term care facility. Read more

