Letter: High-capacity weapons not for general public

The Second Amendment originated from the Revolutionary War, to defend against the British raiding American farms and property. The British are no longer a threat and there are no Russian or Chinese tanks coming down Kalakaua Avenue or Fort Weaver Road.

High-capacity rifles should only be in the hands of our military and law enforcement. A handgun or shotgun is all you really need to protect your home.

It is a shame and travesty that children should be afraid to attend school or people to go shopping. Amendments to our Constitution should be done to fit more into what our society is like at this time. I am glad that Hawaii has stricter gun laws than other states.

Greg Fernandez

Ewa Beach

