Honolulu City Council studying its own tax-relief measures
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:02 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 19
If approved, Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s $300 tax credit to nearly 152,000 qualifying homeowners would take effect July 1. Above, a view of homes on the St. Louis Heights hillside.
