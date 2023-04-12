DLNR addresses flap over nene at Waikoloa cat-feeding stations

State officials have ordered the removal of cat-feeding stations at a Waikoloa shopping center to protect nene, Hawaii’s official state bird.

The feeding stations are a problem at Queen’s Marketplace, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, because wild nene are also eating this cat food, and mingling with the feral cat colony.

This, DLNR said, negatively impacts the nene, or Hawaiian goose, which are federally listed as threatened, but still listed as endangered in the state of Hawaii.

“The endangered nene have been observed consuming the cat food and regularly spending time among the feral cat colony which has resulted in harm to nene,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang in a letter to property owner Alexander & Baldwin. “While we recognize that some members of the community feel a strong attachment to feral cats, DLNR’s mission and mandate is to protect and preserve these endangered and endemic species.”

First, the letter noted, cat food is not a natural diet item for nene. Second, the feeding stations bring nene into close contact with people and roads, potentially exposing them to dangers from vehicles, dogs, feral cats and mongoose.

Also, feeding affects the natural behaviors of nene and habituates them to humans, leading to separation from their natural environment and further reliance on feeding stations.

Recently, a woman bird-nappd a nene gosling and drove off with it after luring her parents with bread at Wailoa River State Recreation Area in Hilo. Fortunately, authorities were alerted, and gosling and parents were reunited and are now living in a sanctuary.

Last, but not least, cats are known carriers of the parasite which causes toxoplasmosis, DLNR said, which is a leading cause of death for nene.

DLNR sent the letter Tuesday after receiving complaints and sending its own officers out to investigate the matter. DLNR said it also consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the situation, and that the latter considers the feeding an illegal take.

“If A&B does not comply with the DLNR directive to remove the cat-feeding stations from its property, and prohibit further feeding, it could face penalties for illegal take of a protected species,” said DLNR in a news release.

While Queens’ Marketplace at Waikoloa Beach Resort did not install the feeding stations, which are located in the back parking lot, it has agreed to remove them by April 25.

The stations will be returned to the nonprofit group that feeds the feral cats throughout the resort community, DLNR said.

“We appreciate A&B’s cooperation and prompt attention to this situation,” said Chang. “We hope the people of Hawaii will help by keeping all cats inside, adopting if they can provide safe indoor homes, and not putting food outside that our native wildlife might eat.”