Nene family roams free in Hilo sanctuary after bird-napping

In a happy ending to what could have become a tragedy, a formerly bird-napped nene gosling has been reunited with its parents, and is now safe.

The trio were released together Thursday morning into the Hilo Nene Sanctuary, where they will hopefully be able to live the rest of their days in peace.

Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources biologists — concerned about parent-gosling bonding after two hours of separation — had isolated them in a holding pen together for 14 days to help re-establish their bond.

“It happens in the wild, where the baby or even a mate gets taken, and sometimes they go through a mourning process, but other times they’re thinking about their own survival,” said state wildlife biologist Raymond McGuire in a news release. “Putting them back together re-establishes the familial bond.”

The drama unfolded two weeks ago, when a woman, later identified as Hilo resident Meiqin Chen, allegedly snagged the nene gosling from its parents after luring them with bread at Wailoa River State Recreation Area in Hilo. She drove away with it hidden in an onion bag, leading authorities on a wild goose chase.

Fortunately, the Kahalepauole-Bustamonte ohana saw what happened, and took action.

Parents Lilinoe and Lester Kahalepauole-Bustamonte alerted authorities, and followed the woman in their own car, providing continuous location updates to both DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and Hawaii Police Department officers.

Ultimately the bird-napper was apprehended, the gosling recovered and reunited with its parents.

Lilinoe and her daughter, Piha, were invited to open the gate to the nene family’s holding pen, and to witness the three as they waddled into the sanctuary.