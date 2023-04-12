Hawaii reports 959 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 959 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 384,839.

Four more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,868.

Today’s metrics show a downward dip after two consecutive weeks of increases in daily average cases and positivity rates.

The state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases decreased to 138 a day, down from 151 a day reported on April 5. The state’s average positivity rate was at 9.2% compared to 10.2% reported on April 5.

The seven-day average is based on an earlier set of seven days (April 1 to 7) than the week-over-week infection count (April 4 to 10) because cases from the most recent three days may not have been reported yet.

Actual numbers are estimated to be several times higher since these figures do not include results from home test kits.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the state was at 9.7, down from 10.7 the previous week.

By island, there were 758 new cases reported on Oahu, 54 on Hawaii island, 63 on Kauai, 75 on Maui, two on Molokai, and one on Lanai. Six infections were reported for Hawaii residents out of state.

To date, 78.7% of Hawaii’s total population has completed the primary series of COVID vaccinations, according to the Health Department. A total of 305,166 residents, or about 27.3% of the state’s eligible population, has received the updated bivalent booster.

DOH recommends individuals who have not yet received a bivalent booster to get one.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are advised to get tested immediately and if positive, to consult with their health care provider regarding treatment, especially those over age 50 or with underlying medical conditions.