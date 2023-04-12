Letter: To stop gun violence, students could stay home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Until we, grownups, wise and mature, have the courage and tenacity to pass serious gun control in the U.S., stay home. Read more

The only way we are going to stop deadly shootings in our schools is this:

Children of the United States, unite as one voice, one soul, living and dead, and boycott all schools, public and private, and stay home; do not attend your school. Until we, grownups, wise and mature, have the courage and tenacity to pass serious gun control in the U.S., stay home.

Millions and millions of you teenagers, with one voice, one spirit and sheer determination, do what adults cannot.

Stay home until your parents and all adults pick up their courage off the bloody floor and demand from our pathetic leaders in Congress a bill that must reflect the 21st century horrors of slaughter in our schools. Because, if not you, our current gun control policies will remain the death sentence for our families across the U.S.

Tony Suyetsugu

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter