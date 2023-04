Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives has made the following staff changes. Read more

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives has made the following staff changes:

>> Marissa Rohlfing has been named the incoming society relations director. Rohlfing’s experience includes event planning, running media campaigns, financial management and creating and sustaining community relationships. She has a B.A. in economics from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Susan Pelfrey, the new curatorial assistant, has been involved with HMH since 2000. She began as a living-history reenactor volunteering for Kamaaina Saturdays and special events. Pelfrey received her B.A. in history from Marshall University and her Master of Arts in museum studies from the University of Oklahoma. She previously served as collections coordinator at the State Museum of West Virginia.

ALTRES has appointed Lindsey Chun-Hori as marketing communications manager. Chun-Hori has over 15 years of industry experience. Most recently she worked at Kamehameha Schools as marketing manager and, prior to that, Consolidated Theatres, where she served as director of marketing and events. She has a B.A. in communications from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.