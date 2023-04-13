Letter: Artificial grass works, if installed properly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently, Baron Fukata wrote about the weeds growing on the H-1 on-ramp by University Avenue, and how the weeds have grown blocking the eyesight of oncoming traffic (“Replace high-growing weeds with artificial turf,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 6). His suggestion was to replace the weeds with artificial grass.

It’s an excellent idea. However, the city did that on Lanakila Avenue across from the baseball field, and I can tell you it was a waste of taxpayer money. As the city didn’t prepare the ground against weeds prior to laying down the artificial grass (or maybe it did), the weeds grew through the artificial grass and now the city comes by every now and then and weed-whacks the artificial grass, leaving the weed trimmings all over. Good idea, poor execution.

Joe Carini

Kaneohe

