Letter: Foolish to ignore duty to Red Hill civilians

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A year-and-a-half after both military and civilian residents of homes served by the Navy’s Red Hill water supply complained of serious health problems from using the water, the Defense Health Agency has finally acknowledged responsibility to civilians who were harmed by the Navy’s negligence (“Military to provide health care to civilians affected by Red Hill water,” Star-Advertiser, April 11). Read more

