Letter: OHA won’t be building homes for beneficiaries

Who does the Office of Hawaiian Affairs think it is kidding (“Office of Hawaiian Affairs rejects $100M Kakaako Makai deal,” Star-Advertiser, April 7)? The plan to build “affordable” condominiums for their beneficiaries is comical.

Affordable oceanfront condos for folks who are the poorest in the state by their own definition? What are they planning? Another Kuhio Park Terrace? What will happen when the beneficiaries want to resell their multimillion-dollar ocean views? Someone is kidding themselves and trying to kid the Legislature and the public.

Leigh Prentiss

Kailua

