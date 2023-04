Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Parker School has appointed John Colson to its board of directors. Colson has served as headmaster at Hawaii Prepatory Academy, founding head of school at Maui Prep Academy and head of school at Hua­lalai Academy. He also served as executive director of Kihei Charter School and has held various administrative positions, including director of institutional advancement at Prepatory Academy, chief education and executive officer at Waimea Middle School, middle school principal at Kamehameha Schools — Hawaii Academy and assistant dean of students and basketball coach at Chaminade University.

Castle Hospitality Group has named Erin Martyn-Mann business development manager. Martyn-Mann has over 20 years of hospitality experience. She most recently served in sales, events, and food and beverage positions for Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Kaimana Beach Hotel and Four Seasons Resort Oahu. She also previously worked as VIP guest experience manager for Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort and VIP club lounge ambassador for Virginia Australia Airlines.

