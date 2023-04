Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Child & Family Service board of directors has welcomed six new members:

>> Brittany Adaniya is a financial adviser and certified financial planner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. She has more than 10 years of experience in wealth management and has been with Morgan Stanley since 2017.

>> Catherine Camp is executive vice president at Central Pacific Bank overseeing the Commercial and Residential Real Estate Lending divisions and the bank’s Property Divisions. Camp has more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience. She previously served as development director for Kamehameha Schools.

>> Cyrus Johnasen is director of communications and sustainability officer under Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth. Roth has nearly 15 years of experience in community, government and public relations.

>> Donalyn Dela Cruz is a communications strategist and the owner of DDC Consulting. Her professional career spans private and public sectors with positions as a broadcast journalist, lobbyist, spokesperson, community engagement consultant, content developer and writer and facilitator.

>> Matthew Pennaz is chief operating officer of Kobayashi Group, a real estate and investment firm. Pennaz has been with Kobayashi Group since 2013. He is a licensed Hawaii Real Estate Broker and holds a LEED Green Associate credential from the U.S. Green Building Council.

>> Rob Nelson serves as president and chief operating officer for Finance Factors. Nelson has 16 years of diverse experience serving the financial serv­ices, retail and semiconductor industries. He also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder designation.

