Sung a surprise co-leader at Lotte
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:26 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Yu Jin Sung’s only mistake in the second round of the Lotte Championship came on this drive off the 16th tee.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Sung got some help from her caddie when taking a drop before carding her lone bogey of the day.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Yu Jin Sung of Korea bumped fists with her caddie after making a birdie on the 15th green on Thursday.
