As a longtime resident of Hawaii island, I feel compelled to express my concern about House Bill 714 and its convoluted reasoning about hiring local stevedores for tug operations (“Labor conflict in Hawaii’s shipping industry playing out at Legislature,” Star-Advertiser, April 10).

There does not appear to be a need for the legislation and, indeed, will probably result in higher costs — particularly for us on the neighbor islands. Please scuttle this bill.

Paul Gutekanst

Kona

