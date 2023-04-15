comscore Kaneohe halau gets third consecutive Miss Aloha Hula title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaneohe halau gets third consecutive Miss Aloha Hula title

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown, left, of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, walks with kumu hula Tracie Lopes, middle, and Miss Aloha Hula 2022 Pi’ikea Kekihenelehuawewehiikekau’onohi Lopes, right, after winning Miss Aloha Hula.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown, left, of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, walks with kumu hula Tracie Lopes, middle, and Miss Aloha Hula 2022 Pi’ikea Kekihenelehuawewehiikekau’onohi Lopes, right, after winning Miss Aloha Hula.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown performed “Ku‘u Home a i Kane‘ohe” during Thursday’s ‘auana portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown performed “Ku‘u Home a i Kane‘ohe” during Thursday’s ‘auana portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown was surrounded by her halau, Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, after learning she won the Miss Aloha Hula 2023 title.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown was surrounded by her halau, Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, after learning she won the Miss Aloha Hula 2023 title.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, under the direction of kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes, performed “Poli Laua‘e o Makana” during the kahiko portion of Thursday’s Miss Aloha Hula competition.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, under the direction of kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes, performed “Poli Laua‘e o Makana” during the kahiko portion of Thursday’s Miss Aloha Hula competition.

Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown has danced hula since she was 9 years old, exclusively with Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e. Read more

Previous Story
CPB recruiting for women’s entrepreneur program

Scroll Up