Kaneohe halau gets third consecutive Miss Aloha Hula title
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:39 p.m.
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown, left, of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, walks with kumu hula Tracie Lopes, middle, and Miss Aloha Hula 2022 Pi’ikea Kekihenelehuawewehiikekau’onohi Lopes, right, after winning Miss Aloha Hula.
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown performed “Ku‘u Home a i Kane‘ohe” during Thursday’s ‘auana portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown was surrounded by her halau, Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, after learning she won the Miss Aloha Hula 2023 title.
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionamakua Thronas Brown of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, under the direction of kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes, performed “Poli Laua‘e o Makana” during the kahiko portion of Thursday’s Miss Aloha Hula competition.