Trial for accused Hawaii crime boss Michael Miske Jr. moved to 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Trial for accused Hawaii crime boss Michael Miske Jr. moved to 2024

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
    The start date of Michael J. Miske Jr.’s trial has been moved from Sept. 11 to sometime in January.

Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson granted a request to move the start date of Michael J. Miske Jr.’s trial from Sept. 11 to sometime in January. The U.S. Department of Justice had opposed pushing the trial’s start date into 2024. Read more

