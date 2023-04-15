comscore Hawaii baseball ekes out tight 1 over UC San Diego | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball ekes out tight 1 over UC San Diego

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii relief pitcher Alex Giroux fires in a pitch.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii relief pitcher Alex Giroux fires in a pitch.

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Jared Quandt attempted to make a sliding catch in right field on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium.

    DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Jared Quandt attempted to make a sliding catch in right field on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium.

In his last at-bat, Hawaii catcher DallasJ Duarte knocked UC San Diego out of sole possession of first place. Read more

Previous Story
Sung a surprise co-leader at Lotte
Next Story
Television and radio – April 15, 2023

Scroll Up