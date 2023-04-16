Letter: Increase penalties for red-light runners

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Transportation said the primary purpose of the 2-year pilot program for the red-light cameras is to determine whether automated enforcement of red-light running can reduce crashes and injuries (“9 of 10 Oahu red-light traffic cameras are live as of today,” Star-Advertiser, April 14).

Yet, the penalty for a first-time violation is typically $97 and can range up to $200. Seriously? If we really want to reduce crashes and injuries, why isn’t the penalty much stricter and higher?

Let’s start with $500 for a first-time violation and $1,000 for repeat offenders.

Clifford Matsumoto

Mililani

