Editorial | Letters Letter: Increase penalties for red-light runners Today Updated 12:45 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The state Department of Transportation said the primary purpose of the 2-year pilot program for the red-light cameras is to determine whether automated enforcement of red-light running can reduce crashes and injuries. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The state Department of Transportation said the primary purpose of the 2-year pilot program for the red-light cameras is to determine whether automated enforcement of red-light running can reduce crashes and injuries (“9 of 10 Oahu red-light traffic cameras are live as of today,” Star-Advertiser, April 14). Yet, the penalty for a first-time violation is typically $97 and can range up to $200. Seriously? If we really want to reduce crashes and injuries, why isn’t the penalty much stricter and higher? Let’s start with $500 for a first-time violation and $1,000 for repeat offenders. Clifford Matsumoto Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Bullies in state Senate need to grow up now