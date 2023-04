Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

According to a Star-Advertiser article, the city relocated the Sand Island Treatment Center in 2021 and is now charging it rent of $20,000 per month (“Program addressing Oahu’s chronically homeless seeks help,” Star-Advertiser, April 12). Read more

According to a Star-Advertiser article, the city relocated the Sand Island Treatment Center in 2021 and is now charging it rent of $20,000 per month (“Program addressing Oahu’s chronically homeless seeks help,” Star-Advertiser, April 12). Energy and other charges bring the total occupancy costs up to $36,000 a month.

The center is a 501(c)(3) public charity that treats chronic homeless who need drug and mental health rehabilitation and related services. These types of services have been touted by the city as very much needed, due to overburdened emergency services and crimes in our neighborhoods.

Why is it, then, that this organization is being treated differently than many of the other tenants of city properties?

The city has granted leases of $1 per year for terms up to 75 years across the island, including, for example, the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Given the magnitude of this problem and the millions the city spends on trying to solve it, it would seem wise to offer these tenants the same deal others have received.

Natalie Iwasa

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter