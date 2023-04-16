Celebrate the planet with cleanups, events around Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Get into the spirit of Earth Day by joining a beach cleanup or ­educational activities geared toward protecting the environment and having some fun during the upcoming weekend.

Earth Day has been celebrated nationally on April 22 since 1970, launching a movement to conserve resources and promote sustainability. It was bolstered by the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency that year, followed by the passage of a series of environmental laws. Earth Day went global in 1990; today, it involves billions of volunteers in at least 193 countries, according to ­earthday.org.

Here are some major events on Oahu scheduled for Saturday and April 23:

Zoo party

There’s a Party for the Planet at the Honolulu Zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with interactive booths, presentations, family-­friendly games and activities included with the price of admission ($19 general; $11 kids 3-12). ­Education will focus on wildlife trafficking, marine mammal rescue, invasive species, sustainable living and native plant restoration.

151 Kapahulu Ave., 808-926-3191; honoluluzoo.org

Valley volunteers

At Waimea Valley in Haleiwa, volunteer for multiple projects on Saturday to be divided up into different age ranges, from keiki (children) to kupuna (elders). Volunteers will earn free all-day admission to the park, plus lunch; they can enter a drawing for prizes, such as a one-year family pass to the ­valley.

59-864 Kamehameha Hwy., 808-778-1926; waimeavalley.net/earth-day

Planting and preservation

Bishop Museum is hosting a Science & Sustainability Festival 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with a reduced admission rate of $5 for kamaaina and military members.

Museum scientists, educators, cultural practitioners and community partners will share knowledge about biodiversity and sustainability through keiki activities, workshops, exhibitions and interactive performances.

Subjects range from native plant and species restoration to deep-sea biodiversity exploration and collections preservation.

In the Castle Memorial Building, visitors can enjoy the Backyard Adventures interactive science exhibit; and in the J. M. Long Gallery, “Ola Ka No‘eau: Excellence in Hawaiian Artistry” explores the genealogy of Hawaiian artistry. Cultural practitioners will discuss sustainable use of resources in hulu (featherwork), ulana lauhala (pandanus weaving) and kalai (carvings). In addition, visit over 25 partner information booths on conservation initiatives.

1525 Bernice St., 808-847-3511; bishopmuseum.org

Artistic expression

The Waikiki Aquarium invites the youngest to the most experienced artists to participate in its Earth Month Art Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Families can “Stop, Drop and Chalk” to create their own sidewalk masterpieces.

2777 Kalakaua Ave., 808-923-9741; waikikiaquarium.org

Cleanup and conservation

Sea Life Park Hawaii and the nonprofit 808 Cleanups ­welcome the community to a beach cleanup at Kaupo Beach across the park from 8 to 10 a.m. April 23. The first 100 participants are eligible for free admission to Sea Life Park until 4 p.m.; the park offers presentations and programs that promote marine conservation and education.

Buckets and additional supplies will be provided to assist volunteers with rubbish pickup. To register, go to 808cleanups.org/calendar or use the 808 Cleanups App at 808cleanups.org/app.

41-202 Kalanianaole Hwy., 808-259-2500, sealifeparkhawaii.com

Waimanalo festival

Join Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i for the annual Earth Day Cleanup Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Waimanalo Beach Park.

There will be a beach cleanup, restoration activity, live music, workshops and vendors. The lineup of musical performers includes Kamaha‘o Haumea-Thronas (see story on Page D3).

At 9 a.m., volunteers should check in for a mini education session; cleanup will end around noon. Registration will be available during the event, but pre-registration is preferred.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy educational activities, sustainability workshops, a free locally sourced lunch, giveaways, a raffle, local vendors and games for all ages.

41-741 Kalanianaole Highway; email: info@sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org; sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org