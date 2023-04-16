comscore Community celebrates Hokule‘a’s departure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Community celebrates Hokule‘a’s departure

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Gov. Josh Green, third from right, and crew members held a pule.

    Gov. Josh Green, third from right, and crew members held a pule.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Surya Tybuszewski placed a lei on the Hokule‘a on Saturday during the community send-off at Sand Island.

    Surya Tybuszewski placed a lei on the Hokule'a on Saturday during the community send-off at Sand Island.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Hokule‘a will be transported to Alaska where it will begin its four-year “Moananuiakea, a Voyage for Earth.”

    The Hokule'a will be transported to Alaska where it will begin its four-year "Moananuiakea, a Voyage for Earth."

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Crew members, family and friends joined in a pule Saturday during the community send-off for the Hokule‘a at Sand Island.

    Crew members, family and friends joined in a pule Saturday during the community send-off for the Hokule'a at Sand Island.

Members of the community gathered at the dock at the Marine Education Training Center on Sand Island to bid farewell to the Hokule‘a. Family and friends of the crew shared their well wishes for a safe voyage of 43,000 nautical miles. Read more

