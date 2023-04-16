Merrie Monarch’s full return revives Hilo’s ‘spirit’ and commerce
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Derrick Kiyan, co-owner of Piko Works handmade jewelry and crafts, held his Shih Tzu, Piko, at Manono Street Marketplace on Saturday in Hilo.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
On Saturday, fashion designer Kini Zamora went through some of the designs he and his team brought to Hilo to showcase during the week of the Merrie Monarch Festival.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree