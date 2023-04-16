Amazing finish helps rookie Grace Kim win LPGA Lotte Championship
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Grace Kim flashed a shaka while holding the 2023 Lotte Championship trophy on Saturday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
With caddie Mikey Curry watching, rookie Grace Kim of Australia drained the winning putt on the first hole of the playoff to win the Lotte Championship on Saturday at Hoakalei.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Yu Jin Sung raised her first after sinking a putt on the 18th hole to force a three-way tie. Kim beat Yu Liu and Sung for her first LPGA victory.
