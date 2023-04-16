comscore Amazing finish helps rookie Grace Kim win LPGA Lotte Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Amazing finish helps rookie Grace Kim win LPGA Lotte Championship

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Grace Kim flashed a shaka while holding the 2023 Lotte Championship trophy on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Grace Kim flashed a shaka while holding the 2023 Lotte Championship trophy on Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM With caddie Mikey Curry watching, rookie Grace Kim of Australia drained the winning putt on the first hole of the playoff to win the Lotte Championship on Saturday at Hoakalei.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    With caddie Mikey Curry watching, rookie Grace Kim of Australia drained the winning putt on the first hole of the playoff to win the Lotte Championship on Saturday at Hoakalei.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Yu Jin Sung raised her first after sinking a putt on the 18th hole to force a three-way tie. Kim beat Yu Liu and Sung for her first LPGA victory.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Yu Jin Sung raised her first after sinking a putt on the 18th hole to force a three-way tie. Kim beat Yu Liu and Sung for her first LPGA victory.

It’s going to be much tougher for Grace Kim to keep her expectations low entering an LPGA golf tournament. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – April 15, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - April 16, 2023

Scroll Up