comscore Clubhouse leader at 64, Yu Liu pleased despite Lotte playoff loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Clubhouse leader at 64, Yu Liu pleased despite Lotte playoff loss

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / @ STARADVERTISER.COM Grace Kim, right, was congratulated by Yu Liu, left, and Yu Jin Sung after Kim beat the other two in a playoff to win the Lotte Championship on Saturday

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / @ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Grace Kim, right, was congratulated by Yu Liu, left, and Yu Jin Sung after Kim beat the other two in a playoff to win the Lotte Championship on Saturday

Yu Liu was a clubhouse leader for the first time in her career and had to detach herself from what was going on with the golfers yet to finish during Saturday’s final round of the LPGA Lotte Championship. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – April 15, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - April 16, 2023

Scroll Up