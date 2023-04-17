comscore Column: Perfect can’t be enemy of the good for our energy future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Perfect can’t be enemy of the good for our energy future

  • By Paul Ponthieux
  • Today
  • Paul Ponthieux is director/chief technology officer of Blue Planet Research, LLC.

    Paul Ponthieux is director/chief technology officer of Blue Planet Research, LLC.

Big Island residents have endured blackouts or been urged to conserve electricity several times in recent months because enough energy sources aren’t available to overcome power plant shutdowns or shortfalls from wind farms. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Don’t eliminate tourism authority

Scroll Up