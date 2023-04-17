comscore Letter: Help local workers afford homes in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Help local workers afford homes in Hawaii

Anne Lopez seems more concerned about marijuana issues than with our real problems in Hawaii: housing and high cost of living, which will cause more and more people to leave the islands (“Committee endorses Hawaii attorney general nominee,” Star-Advertiser, April 13). Read more

