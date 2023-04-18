Letter: Animal cruelty isn’t a cultural tradition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am sickened by the apparent continued animal cruelty becoming, apparently, endemic here. To be clear, there are hundreds of thousands of responsible residents who love and cherish our animal ohana. Read more

I am sickened by the apparent continued animal cruelty becoming, apparently, endemic here. To be clear, there are hundreds of thousands of responsible residents who love and cherish our animal ohana.

The latest story on cockfighting, resulting in three with serious injuries and two deaths (“2 killed in shooting after Maili cockfight,” Star-Advertiser, April 17), highlights this so-called cultural tradition, which is nothing more than an often police-protected venue for gambling, drugs and illegal firearms.

Our Hawaiian “cultural traditions” do not mean animal abuse, which includes such unthinkable practices as tethering/chaining “guard dogs” to trees for “security,” shooting and killing feral cats, and the beating or killing of our precious Hawaiian monk seals by certain groups for “stealing” “their” fish.

A resident’s participation in these practices only reflects on that person’s character — or lack thereof.

Cinde Fisher

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter