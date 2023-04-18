comscore Letter: Animal cruelty isn’t a cultural tradition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Animal cruelty isn’t a cultural tradition

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
I am sickened by the apparent continued animal cruelty becoming, apparently, endemic here. To be clear, there are hundreds of thousands of responsible residents who love and cherish our animal ohana. Read more

