comscore Letter: Our cherished teachers deserve our support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Our cherished teachers deserve our support

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Have you ever wondered why we are two years behind in education of our kids? Simple: My daughter teaches public high school algebra and during class, at least half the students are on their phones, talking with their neighbor or simply not paying attention. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Animal cruelty isn’t a cultural tradition

Scroll Up