Letter: Our cherished teachers deserve our support

Have you ever wondered why we are two years behind in education of our kids? Simple: My daughter teaches public high school algebra and during class, at least half the students are on their phones, talking with their neighbor or simply not paying attention. Many do not bring in completed homework or even pencils and paper to take notes. If a teacher tries to stop them, an irate parent is immediately at the school protecting their spoiled-brat child and his or her inappropriate behavior, and then wondering why their student doesn't receive good grades or know basic facts.

Plain and simple, it is the parent's fault for allowing this to happen. My father once said that if you give the teacher a bad time and get sent to the office, it will be twice as bad when you get home. Needless to say, I cherish my public school teachers and thank them often for my wonderful education and my father, who knew that the basic key to a great education is respecting and listening to our thankless teachers ("Hawaii teachers union, Gov. Green tout 'strongest' contract ever," Star-Advertiser, April 17).

Gary R. Johnson
Kaneohe