Maui's Sumiko Inaba ready to climb the Bellator ranks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Maui’s Sumiko Inaba ready to climb the Bellator ranks

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sumiko Inaba spoke during Wednesday’s Bellator press conference.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sumiko Inaba, during workouts for stories run later in the week.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sumiko Inaba held an open workout at the Royal Hawaiian Center on Tuesday.

Sumiko Inaba knew this week was going to feel different the moment she arrived at the Royal Hawaiian Center on Tuesday. Read more

