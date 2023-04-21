Oahu’s largest buildings to track energy, water and emissions
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 9
A new city ordinance will require owners of more than 450 buildings in Honolulu to report their yearly energy and water use. Above, a view of downtown Honolulu.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree