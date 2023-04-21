comscore Oahu’s largest buildings to track energy, water and emissions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu’s largest buildings to track energy, water and emissions

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 9 A new city ordinance will require owners of more than 450 buildings in Honolulu to report their yearly energy and water use. Above, a view of downtown Honolulu.

The owners of more than 450 buildings in Honolulu will have to report their yearly energy and water use this summer under a new city ordinance that aims to cut down on the use of natural resources and greenhouse gas emissions. Read more

