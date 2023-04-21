On the Move: UBS Wealth Management USA and Atlas Insurance Agency

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UBS Wealth Management USA has named several adviser teams from UBS in Hawaii to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams Read more

UBS Wealth Management USA has named several adviser teams from UBS in Hawaii to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams:

>> Megorden Group: Matthew Megorden, Michael W. Miller, Todd Lacovelli

>> Hamano Yoneshige Team: Lori Hamano, Kyle Yoneshige

The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list comprises more than 2,800 teams across the country. The ranking is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, including telephone, virtual and in-person due-diligence interviews, revenue trends, assets under management and compliance records.

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Marisa Mamizuka as senior account manager in the Benefit Consulting unit. Mamizuka has over two decades of insurance industry experience in employee benefits. She holds a Bachelor of Science in speech from the University of Hawaii at Hilo and holds a Life &Health Insurance Producer License.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.