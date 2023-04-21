Hawaii News On the Move: UBS Wealth Management USA and Atlas Insurance Agency Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! UBS Wealth Management USA has named several adviser teams from UBS in Hawaii to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. UBS Wealth Management USA has named several adviser teams from UBS in Hawaii to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams: >> Megorden Group: Matthew Megorden, Michael W. Miller, Todd Lacovelli >> Hamano Yoneshige Team: Lori Hamano, Kyle Yoneshige The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list comprises more than 2,800 teams across the country. The ranking is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, including telephone, virtual and in-person due-diligence interviews, revenue trends, assets under management and compliance records. Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Marisa Mamizuka as senior account manager in the Benefit Consulting unit. Mamizuka has over two decades of insurance industry experience in employee benefits. She holds a Bachelor of Science in speech from the University of Hawaii at Hilo and holds a Life &Health Insurance Producer License. ——— Send items to business@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story University of Hawaii ROTC cadets train amid growing tensions in Pacific