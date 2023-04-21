Vigil held for victims of Maili mass shooting
Kahu Haaheo Guanson, left, helped guide Thursday’s vigil at Maili Beach Park with the Rabellizsa family and friends.
Above, Cathy Rabellizsa’s grandchildren Elyjah Floerke-Rabellizsa, 12, left, with his sisters Nalani, 13, and Kiani, 18, attended the vigil.
At top, Kahu Kaleo Patterson, left, helped guide Thursday’s vigil at Maili Beach Park for Gary Rabellizsa-Manner, 34, and Cathy Rabellizsa, 59, who were shot and killed April 14.
