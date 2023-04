Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Frogs, wheels, tracks, hammerheads, and who knows what other construction errors await the rail system. Read more

Frogs, wheels, tracks, hammerheads, and who knows what other construction errors await the rail system.

As one of the thousands of taxpayers on the hook for Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation costs, I find unbelievable HART executive director Lori Kahikina’s apparent lack of concern or interest in the cost for repairs to get the rail running (“Rail will open in July, HART CEO confirms,” Star-Advertiser, April 18).

Repair work is ordered and being done, and according to her nothing has been discussed concerning accountability or payment, nothing has been charged to HART. She prefers not to “talk commercial” and said that “Kiewit is phenomenal.” Didn’t the errors occur under its watch? It will be interesting when that bill comes in, and the finger-pointing begins.

I’m sure the HART board and voters would like some clear idea of the fallout from this mess sooner rather than later.

Andrea Bell

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter