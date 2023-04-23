comscore Letter: Saiki should work to get OHA funding | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Saiki should work to get OHA funding

House Speaker Scott Saiki has recently publicly acknowledged that remediation of a toxic landfill at Kakaako Makai and repairs to the wharf will likely cost more than $100 million (“Renegotiate new Kakaako Makai settlement agreement for OHA,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 12). Read more

