Letter: Column offers insight on origins of ‘shaka’ sign

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have always thought that the “shaka” evolved from the common and widespread gesture of greeting a friend or acquaintance by waving the raised hand with stretched fingers. Read more

I have always thought that the “shaka” evolved from the common and widespread gesture of greeting a friend or acquaintance by waving the raised hand with stretched fingers.

As a gesture of greeting, the shaka retains the waving of the raised hand (with only the thumb and the pinky sticking out). I have always thought that the word “shaka” is a pidgin-ation of the word “shake.” Before I even heard of the word “shaka,” I have been hearing the phrase “shake it, baby.”

I have always understood the phrase as meaning “relax” or “take it easy.” In any event, Bob Sigall’s article on the shaka’s origin is instructive (“Shaka’s origin evolves through the years as readers chime in,” Star-Advertiser, Rearview Mirror, April 14).

Tony Ramil

Kihei, Maui

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter