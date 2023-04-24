comscore Letter: Don’t overengineer Ala Wai flood project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Don’t overengineer Ala Wai flood project

I have lived in Honolulu for 90 years and can attest to the once-pristine condition of the Ala Wai Canal. There were elevated wooden fishing platforms always occupied by anglers catching edible fish. Read more

