comscore Column: Imaginative, illuminating ideas can transform Walmart site | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Imaginative, illuminating ideas can transform Walmart site

  • By Robert M. Armstrong
  • Today
  • Updated 7:35 p.m.
  • Robert Armstrong is a member of the Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board; the views expressed are his own, and do not suggest a policy or consensus of the board.

    Robert Armstrong is a member of the Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board; the views expressed are his own, and do not suggest a policy or consensus of the board.

Walmart’s closure in downtown Honolulu greatly affects the immediate economic health of the Downtown-Chinatown neighborhood. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Funding for Green Bank would greatly expand solar energy

Scroll Up