Letter: Biomass plant crucial to get off fossil fuels

Hooray for a voice of reason (“Perfect can’t be enemy of the good for our energy future” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 17). To eliminate fossil fuels and stake Hawaii’s increasing power needs, safety and security on intermittent, part-time solar and wind generation is idealistic and foolish.

Without fossil fuels, we’ll need every available power source, including the renewable biomass energy from the Honua Ola Bioenergy facility that sits 99% complete but blocked by a vocal minority and activist public officials who disregard the amended HRS 269-6(b).

There is nothing Hawaii can do to stop climate change while China, India, Mexico and others pollute like crazy. What Hawaii can do is employ firm, 24/7 renewable sources that reliably fulfill our energy needs and assure safety and security, and pursue green hydrogen-fuel development.

Honua Ola Bioenergy is more than a good way to achieve exactly that and needs to open now.

Glen Kagamida

Hilo

