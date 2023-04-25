Hawaii hits four homers in win over California Baptist

DallasJ Duarte smacked two solo home runs and Jacob Igawa and Matt Wong each hit a homer to power Hawaii to a 9-4 baseball victory over California Baptist today at James W. Totman Stadium in Riverside, Calif.

By winning the non-conference game, the Rainbow Warriors improved 20-13 ahead of this weekend’s Big West road series against UC Riverside. The Lancers fell to 21-20.

After Duarte walked to open the game, Wong drilled a home run to stake the ’Bows to a 2-0 lead.

Duarte, a catcher who was used as a designated hitter today, homered in a three-run third and connected again with one out in the fourth to extend the ’Bows’ lead to 6-1. It was Duarte’s third home run since moving into the leadoff spot a week ago. He is 5-for-11 during that four-game stretch. Duarte also walked four times against the Lancers.

Connor Harrison, the fifth UH pitcher, allowed four hits in four scoreless innings for his seventh save. Zach Losey, who pitched the first 1 1/3 innings, was credited with the victory. This was designated as a “staff” game in which there was no minimum amount of innings for a starter to be credited with the decision.

Nine CBU hurlers combined to throw 199 pitches, allowing 12 hits and seven walks.