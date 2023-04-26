Letter: Care for what we have before building more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More, spend, build, ignore, waste. Our disposable society has reached insane proportions. Read more

More, spend, build, ignore, waste. Our disposable society has reached insane proportions.

I am in total agreement with Earl Arakaki (“Blangiardi should fix Waikiki Natatorium,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 21).

The Waikiki Natatorium is just one glaring example. It was built as a memorial and would be grand if at least the facade was preserved and the operational showers and bathrooms open to the public were upgraded.

How many thousands (millions?) of dollars are being spent to destroy the beautiful green lawn fronting Kaimana Beach to build what the Natatorium already offers? Any public input? Why can’t we decide how our money is spent?

Our legislators and City Council members are wasteful and reckless with spending.

Instead of allowing the obscene building blight on our beautiful island, let’s protect and enhance what we already have, restore and preserve.

Build rail, build a new stadium, give blatantly obscene raises? So many disgraceful decisions being made.

MaryJo “MJ” Culvyhouse

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter