Former Hawaii charter schools head admits to ethics violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Hawaii charter schools head admits to ethics violations

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A former executive director of the state Public Charter School Commission has admitted to violating state conflicts of interest law and financial disclosure law, and will pay a $5,000 administrative fine, in a settlement with the state Ethics Commission. Read more

