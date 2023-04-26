Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball, water polo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Trayden Tamiya, Waiakea ’18: The Air Force senior second baseman went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs in a 9-6 win over New Mexico in the series opener on Friday and finished the three games against the Lobos by going 6-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored to help Air Force win two of three.

>> Nu’u Contrades, Saint Louis ’22: The Arizona State freshman third baseman finished 3-for-13 with a double and three runs scored to help the Sun Devils win two of three against No. 21 Oregon State over the weekend.

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California sophomore catcher hit a three-run double in an 8-5 win over No. 23 Oregon on Saturday and launched his eighth home run of the season in a 9-3 loss to the Ducks in the series finale on Sunday.

>> Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin ’22: The Sacramento State freshman shortstop went 6-for-13 with a double, a triple, a home run, four runs scored and three RBIs as the Hornets lost two of three to Seattle over the weekend. Aloy is hitting a team-best .364 this season and ranks fourth in the Western Athletic Conference in runs scored (44), fifth in hits (59), fifth in slugging (.667), fifth in homers (10) and third in triples (four).

>> Luke Alwood, Maui ’22: The Seattle freshman right-hander started the final game of the series against the Hornets and allowed two earned runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four walks and six strikeouts in a 4-3 victory.

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Tennessee junior shortstop went 2-or-4 with a walk, a three-run homer and a two-run single in a 17-1 win over No. 2 Vanderbilt on Saturday. Ahuna finished the series 3-for-11 with four walks, two runs scored and seven RBIs to help the Volunteers win two of three in the series.

>> Brayden Hiraki, ‘Iolani ’21: The Cal State Northridge sophomore left-hander made his second appearance of the season and faced four batters in a scoreless inning of work with a strikeout and a hit batter in a 10-6 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson senior shortstop finished 6-for-16 with a double, three runs and four RBIs to help the Wildcats win two of three against Rhode Island over the weekend.

>> Kodey Shojinaga, Mid-Pacific ’22: The Kansas freshman second baseman hit .333 (4-for-12) with a double, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs in three losses to Oklahoma State over the weekend.

>> Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo, Kailua ’18: The Tarleton State senior third baseman finished 4-for-10 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in a sweep of New Mexico State over the weekend.

>> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State junior right-hander struck out two of the three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning to earn his eighth save of the season in a 4-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday.

>> Jake Tsukada, Punahou ’19: The Portland senior second baseman started two of three games against Gonzaga over the weekend and finished 4-for-7 with a double and scored a run.

>> Aiva Arquette, Saint Louis ’22: The Washington freshman appeared in his first three games of the season as a pinch hitter and singled for his first collegiate hit in a 9-0 win over No. 6 Stanford on Saturday.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Avery Kageyama, Punahou ’19: The George Fox senior finished tied for sixth at the Northwest Conference Championships at 18 over after carding a final-round 80 on Sunday at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn, Ore.

>> Reese Guzman, Maui ’19: The Pepperdine senior closed the West Coast Conference Championships with a 4-under 68 to finish in third place at 3 under on Saturday at the Olympic Course at Gold Mountain in Bremerton, Wash. Guzman, who shot the second-best score in the final round, jumped two spots up the leaderboard and was one of only four golfers to finish the tournament under par. Guzman earned her third top-10 finish of the season and helped the Waves win the team title.

>> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ’18: The Brigham Young senior opened the WCC Championships with a 3-under 69 to earn a share of the first-round lead before finishing in a tie for 10th place at 4-over 220. Mateo was one of five BYU golfers to finish in the top 10 after closing with a 2-over-74.

>> Claire Choi, Punahou ’18: The Santa Clara senior closed with consecutive rounds of 76 after opening with an even-par 72 to finish in a tie for 17th place at 8 over in the WCC Championships.

SOFTBALL

>> Darian Kanno, Mid-Pacific ’21: The Hiram (Ohio) sophomore was named the North Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season on Monday. Kanno pitched in five of the team’s six games last week and allowed four earned runs in 211⁄3 innings with 24 strikeouts. Kanno leads the conference in ERA (1.56) and is second in strikeouts (67).

>> Primrose Aholelei, Kaiser ’19: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior right-hander tossed two complete games and went 1-1 over the weekend, allowing three runs on 11 hits in 132⁄3 innings with four walks and 11 strikeouts. Aholelei, who is 16-10 this season, leads the Southland Conference in strikeouts with 140 and is second in ERA (1.78).

>> Maya Matsubara, Punahou ’20: The Colorado State junior shortstop finished 6-for-14 with two doubles, two walks, three runs scored and four RBIs to help the Rams split a four-game series against Iowa State over the weekend.

>> Alesia Ranches, Campbell ’19: The Iowa State senior shortstop homered in an 8-0 win over Colorado State in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Jacsen Donohue, Baldwin ’20: The Cal Lutheran junior scored a goal in the fourth quarter of an 11-8 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on April 19. Donohue is tied for fifth on the team with 20 goals this season.

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.