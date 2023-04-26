Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball, water polo
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:04 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
-
COURTESY SACRAMENTO STATE ATHLETICS
Sacramento State freshman Wehiwa Aloy ranks in the top five in the Western Athletic Conference in hits, runs, home runs, triples and slugging percentage.
