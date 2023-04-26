comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball, water polo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball, water polo

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • COURTESY SACRAMENTO STATE ATHLETICS Sacramento State freshman Wehiwa Aloy ranks in the top five in the Western Athletic Conference in hits, runs, home runs, triples and slugging percentage.

    COURTESY SACRAMENTO STATE ATHLETICS

    Sacramento State freshman Wehiwa Aloy ranks in the top five in the Western Athletic Conference in hits, runs, home runs, triples and slugging percentage.

Trayden Tamiya, Waiakea ’18: The Air Force senior second baseman went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs in a 9-6 win over New Mexico in the series opener on Friday and finished the three games against the Lobos by going 6-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored to help Air Force win two of three. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha outslugs ‘Iolani to capture ILH softball title

Scroll Up