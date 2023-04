Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My daughter is a third-grade public school teacher at Koloa Elementary School on Kauai. Read more

My daughter is a third-grade public school teacher at Koloa Elementary School on Kauai. She has chosen this very noble profession, as she tells me, “to make a positive difference in a child’s life,” as the teachers of her youth have made a lasting impression on her.

Many of us consider teaching to be one of the most important jobs in society today because it shapes our future, our keiki. Yet she has to take on a second job just to make ends meet. Sad.

It is so sad that schools need to organize bake sales just to purchase school supplies, while today’s professional athletes are making multi- million-dollar salaries. Go figure.

So when I read the article about the historic agreement for a 14.7% raise over four years, I shouted out in joy for all the teachers (“HSTA, Green tout ‘strongest’ contract ever,” Star-Advertiser, April 18). Finally, some positive action instead of talk.

I applaud Gov. Josh Green, the teachers union, state negotiators and the Board of Education for agreeing to this well-deserved and long-past-due raise.

Ron Iwami

Manoa Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter