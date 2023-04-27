Editorial | Letters Letter: ‘Medical respite’ kauhale a great idea Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I applaud Gov. Josh Green for building “in my backyard” kauhale for the homeless who are recovering from injuries (“‘Medical respite’ kauhale planned,” Star-Advertiser, April 25). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I applaud Gov. Josh Green for building “in my backyard” kauhale for the homeless who are recovering from injuries (“‘Medical respite’ kauhale planned,” Star-Advertiser, April 25). The need is great. I applaud Green for being a doctor with compassion and a vision. I would add that it might be nice to get young medical students and nursing students out there who need practicum work hours to help with hands-on care needs. A friend of mine went to University of Wisconsin’s nursing school, and it had a similar program in which nursing students did hands-on care with the homeless community. She said it was the best training. Penny E. Nakamura Haleiwa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Google Maps and rail construction