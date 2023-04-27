Letter: ‘Medical respite’ kauhale a great idea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I applaud Gov. Josh Green for building “in my backyard” kauhale for the homeless who are recovering from injuries (“‘Medical respite’ kauhale planned,” Star-Advertiser, April 25). The need is great. I applaud Green for being a doctor with compassion and a vision.

I would add that it might be nice to get young medical students and nursing students out there who need practicum work hours to help with hands-on care needs.

A friend of mine went to University of Wisconsin’s nursing school, and it had a similar program in which nursing students did hands-on care with the homeless community. She said it was the best training.

Penny E. Nakamura

Haleiwa

