Opponents sue to stop planned Kalaeloa surf park

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moleka Hicks, left, and Dayne Panakonau‘e Kahau spoke at Wednesday’s news conference held outside Wai Kai Wave that opened in March at Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach.
RENDERING COURTESY RHOVE
A 5.5-acre lagoon for generating man-made waves for surfing is the centerpiece of a planned $155 million recreation and lodging complex in Kalaeloa called Honokea Surf Villages and Resort. The site also includes a skate park, a BMX track, beach volleyball courts, a dive tank, a lazy river and a surf history museum.
RENDERING COURTESY RHOVE
Above, the proposed surf park in Kalaeloa includes a man-made lagoon.