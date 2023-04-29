Editorial | Letters Letter: Auwe for ‘Third World’ crosswalks in Waikiki Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A recent letter from a Kurtistown resident urging repainting of crosswalks is nuthin’ compared to our Third World crosswalks in Waikiki (“Crosswalk lines should be repainted,” Star-Advertiser, April 23). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A recent letter from a Kurtistown resident urging repainting of crosswalks is nuthin’ compared to our Third World crosswalks in Waikiki (“Crosswalk lines should be repainted,” Star-Advertiser, April 23). When I take out-of-town visitors walking on Kalakaua Avenue, I shame! Who’s the mayor of this city? Don’t these hotels pay huge bucks in real property taxes every year? Why wasn’t a major repainting done during the pandemic when Waikiki was a ghost town? Auwe. Alan Matsuda Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Politicos should link pay to median income wages