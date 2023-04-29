Letter: Auwe for ‘Third World’ crosswalks in Waikiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent letter from a Kurtistown resident urging repainting of crosswalks is nuthin’ compared to our Third World crosswalks in Waikiki (“Crosswalk lines should be repainted,” Star-Advertiser, April 23).

When I take out-of-town visitors walking on Kalakaua Avenue, I shame! Who’s the mayor of this city? Don’t these hotels pay huge bucks in real property taxes every year? Why wasn’t a major repainting done during the pandemic when Waikiki was a ghost town? Auwe.

Alan Matsuda

Hawaii Kai

