comscore Column: Why don’t more students go to college? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Why don’t more students go to college?

  • By Laura Bekes, Alem Tecle and Alex Harris
  • Today
  • Updated 1:21 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Laura Bekes, Alex Harris, Alem Tecle 

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Laura Bekes, Alex Harris, Alem Tecle 

Only about half (51%) of the graduating high school class of 2022 matriculated to a two- or four-year college, a statistic that has remained flat for the last several years. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Beware perilous trails

Scroll Up